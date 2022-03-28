Adani Group announces multi-year, cloud-first partnership with Google Cloud

The Adani Group on Monday announced a multi-year, cloud-first partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate its enterprise-wide digital transformation strategy.

“Specifically, the strategic collaboration will tap each organisation’s expertise across best-in-class infrastructure, technology, and industry solutions to modernise the Adani Group’s IT operations at scale,” an official release said.

“The inevitability and pace of cloud adoption mandates that every business redefine its business model. This provides new challenges and new opportunities that will not only be transformational but will also require new forms of industry collaboration,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

“We are pleased to work with Google Cloud across its multidimensional offerings to help us build a technology-driven organisation, which potentially opens up new business areas for us,” added Adani.

In the first phase, currently underway, the Adani Group is migrating its IT footprint from its existing on-premises data centre and colocation facilities to Google Cloud.

Adani’s over 250 business-critical applications, such as its SAP HANA core, and peripheral systems will be moved to Google Cloud’s “secure, reliable and high-speed cloud” infrastructure in a bid to centralise workflows, streamline operations, and enable business users to tap new data capabilities.

“The Adani Group is paving the way towards a cloud-first future, and we’re thrilled to partner with the company on landmark projects that will support its innovation and future growth. Adani’s SAP migration is one of the fastest we’ve seen at scale and is already delivering significant value across its business. Our continued collaboration will spearhead new digital platforms that will have a transformative impact,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.