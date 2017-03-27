Adani group joins GEIDCO

The Adani Group, a $12-billion global integrated infrastructure conglomerate, on Monday said it has joined Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) as a member.

The Group is the first Indian conglomerate to join GEIDCO.

GEIDCO is a non-governmental, non-profit, international organisation of global firms, associations, institutions and individuals dedicated to promoting sustainable development of energy worldwide, the group said in a statement here today.

The purpose of GEIDCO is to promote establishment of a global energy interconnection system, to meet the global demand for electricity in a clean and green way, to implement the United Nations “Sustainable Energy for All” and climate change initiatives, and to serve the sustainable development of humanity.

The Group’s transmission business and renewable energy business will significantly contribute towards the purpose of GEIDCO.