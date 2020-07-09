Adani group ropes in Ramesh Kymal

The Adani group has roped in Ramesh Kymal who was the Chairman and Managing Director of the wind turbine manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa India, till April, according to sources.

Kymal, a doyen of the Indian wind industry who has worked for NEPC-Micon and Vestas earlier, set up and ran the Indian operations of the Spain-headquartered wind turbine multinational, since 2009. (Gamesa was later taken over by Siemens of German and became Siemens Gamesa.)

Kymal’s separation from the company he ran for a decade was less than pleasant, as evidenced by the fact that he sued Siemens Gamesa India for insolvency over unpaid dues – and lost. (Asked about this today, Siemens Gamesa’s CEO, Navin Dewaji told BusinessLine that while he did not wish to comment on the issue, Siemens Gamesa was always fair in dealings.)

Ever since his separation from the company was announced there has been speculation in the industry as to his plans – for he had let it be known that he was not going to say goodbye to the wind industry.

And now it is learnt that Kymal has joined the Adani group. Sources said that he would be a consultant to the group for a year because he is not supposed to take up a regular position in the wind industry till one year after his separation from Siemens Gamesa. Sources said that after a year, Kymal would head Adani Green, the renewable energy company of the Adani group.