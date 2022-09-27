Adani Group to invest over $100 billion over next decade: Gautam Adani 

Ahmedabad, September 27 Adani Group has laid down plans to invest over $100 billion (approximately ₹8 lakh crore) over the next 10 years, eyeing a big play in the areas of energy transition and digital transition within India and abroad, said group chairman Gautam Adani at the 20 th Forbes Global CEO conference in Singapore.

Talking about the primary areas that will define Adani Group's strategic direction – both within India and beyond its borders - Adani said, "At the top is Energy Transition – followed by Digital Transformation. As a Group, we will invest over 100 billion dollars of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70 per cent of this investment for the Energy Transition space."

He stated that the group is currently the world’s largest solar player, and "we intend to do far more."

The group has already committed $70 billion towards integrated hydrogen-based value chain.

Adani New Industries

"In addition to our existing 20 GW renewables portfolio, the new business will be augmented by another 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation spread over 100,000 hectares – an area 1.4 times that of Singapore. This will lead to commercialization of three million metric tons of green hydrogen ," he said delivering a keynote address at the two-day conference, being attended by over 400 prominent global business and thought leaders.

In this context, Adani said, the group's new venture, Adani New Industries, "is the manifestation of the bet we are making in the energy transition space."

“This multi-fold business will see us build three giga factories in India,” he said, adding that the group is in the process of building a 10-GW silicon-based photo-voltaic value-chain that will be backward-integrated from raw silicon to solar panels, and a 10-GW integrated wind-turbine manufacturing facility, as well as a 5-GW Hydrogen electrolyser factory.

The group aims to be one of the least expensive producers of the green electron – and thereafter – the least expensive producer of green hydrogen.

Digital transformation

Next on priority for the group is Digital Transformation, which Adani expects to benefit from the energy transition adjacency.

"The Indian Data Center market is witnessing explosive growth. This sector consumes more energy than any other industry in the world and therefore our move to build green data centers is a game changing differentiator," said Adani, further stating that the group intends to interconnect these data centers through a series of terrestrial and globally-linked undersea cables drawn at its ports and build consumer based super-apps "that will bring the hundreds of millions of Adani’s B2C consumers on one common digital platform."

"Once done, the monetization possibilities are endless," Adani said. He also stated that "The real India growth story is just starting."