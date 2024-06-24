Hindustan Copper plans to develop two of its copper mines for which Adani Enterprises and Hindalco Industries have shown preliminary interest, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"Adani and Hindalco attended the pre-bid conference earlier today," the source said, declining to be identified due to the sensitive nature of discussions.

Both mines with a combined capacity of 3 million metric tons are located in Jharkhand. One of the mines called Rakha has been closed since 20 years.

"The Rakha mine was becoming costlier to operate, so we want to give it to a developer," the source added.

Both Adani Enterprises and Hindalco did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comment.