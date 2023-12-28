A subsidiary of Adani Enterprises and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company have agreed to form a joint venture Sirius Digitech International that will focus on the digitalisation of the Indian economy.

Adani Enterprises’ subsidiary Adani Global will hold 49 per cent in the JV and the remaining will be held by IHC’s subsidiary Sirius International Holding.

The JV intends to commence deployment of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and enterprise blockchain products and services for industrial applications while leveraging Adani Group’s vast industrial testbed to validate and scale its solutions.

“Sirius JV will capitalize on global digital transformation expertise of Sirius and Adani’s strategic insights to focus on leading the $175-billion opportunity in digitalization of the Indian economy,” a media statement said. It will deploy an integrated ecosystem of digital platforms by leveraging the expanding power of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and secured blockchain products across infrastructure industries and extending to areas that include FinTech, Healthtech and Greentech, it added.

The digital opportunity in India is expected to touch $1 trillion by 2030.

Also read: How digital tools are making agriculture sustainable

“We believe that Sirius’s expertise and Adani’s dynamic approach will be instrumental in empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era with advanced technologies that optimize industries, streamline processes and foster growth,” a spokesperson at Sirius International Holding was quoted in the release.