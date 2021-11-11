Adani looks to be a ‘partner of choice’ for global businesses eyeing green infrastructure

Amidst the climate change concerns, Adani Group, with its capabilities in green energy hopes to become a partner of choice for international businesses entering India.

Also, the exponential growth in the data consumption and storage infrastructure is another area it finds exciting.

“When it comes to the flow of data, it is inevitable that massive data centre infrastructure will become the largest energy-consuming industry to ever exist... the Adani Group is well positioned to benefit from this trend given our ability to build, connect and provide 100 per cent green power to data centres - a provision that will be hard to replicate at an economic scale elsewhere in the world,” Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group said addressing the Bloomberg India Economic Forum-2021 on Thursday.

Adani stated that the world would need newer infrastructure to produce sustainable aviation fuel for air planes and power nuclear-powered ships. “Every part of the logistics value chain will need to transform and be redesigned,” he said adding that the cost-benefit economics still needs to improve, but the solutions to green transportation “are all within our grasp.”

“The Adani Group has had an early start and our portfolio includes increasingly green ports, airports, power and transmission. This puts us in a position to become the partner of choice for several international businesses that will look to India for green infrastructure to serve the Indian as well as international markets,” Adani said.

Adani also expressed confidence on the Group’s green hydrogen capabilities to drive the energy transformation in India.

Given India’s exponential growth in renewables, producing green hydrogen cheaply could transform India into a net exporter of green energy, said Adani.

“We are very strongly positioned to produce the world’s least expensive hydrogen. We therefore, believe the combination of our renewable capacity and the size of our investment makes us the leader among all global companies in the effort to produce cheap green electricity and green hydrogen.”

Adani Group’s renewable energy arm, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is one of the largest global renewable producers with overall portfolio of 20.3 GW including operating, under-construction, awarded and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties, it has set an ambitious target of 25 GW operational capacity by 2025.