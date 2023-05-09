Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s bonds repurchase program was oversubscribed with offers worth $412.724 million being tendered, as on the early tender date of May 8, the company said.

Last month the company said that it would be commencing a bond repurchase program of outstanding 3.375% Senior Notes due 2024 up to $130 million. It had approved the buyback of $650 million worth notes over the next five quarters in tranches of $130 mln each via a tender offer

The consideration offered to those holders who tendered their notes on or prior to the early tender date will be $970 per $1,000 principal amount and the settlement date for the notes accepted for purchase would be May 10, the company said. .

Since the principal amount of notes tendered exceeded the maximum acceptance amount of $130 million in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding notes, it would accept such notes for purchase subject to the proration factor of 34.2649 per cent, it said.

