Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has commenced an offer to buy up to $130 million of 3.375 per cent senior notes outstanding that are due in 2024, as part of the company plans to part prepay near term debt maturities.

The purchase program will be funded by its cash reserves, it said.

After the completion of this tender offer, the company expects $520 million worth of notes to remain outstanding. Post the offer, the company intends to offer to purchase around $130 million of the outstanding notes in each of the next four quarters.

The company may choose to either accelerate or defer this plan subject to its own liquidity position and the market conditions, and further subject to the terms, including the pricing, it said.

