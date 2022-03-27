Adani Total Gas forays into EV mobility infrastructure space 

City gas distribution player, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), announced its foray into the electric mobility business as it launched its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

ATGL, which has a strong distribution network across the country as a retailer of compressed natural gas (CNG), aims to capitalise on this strength to build a network of EVCS.

In a statement on Sunday, ATGL informed that it plans to expand its network by setting up 1,500 EVCS across the country and go beyond, basis the demand generation and momentum building of the EV ecosystem in India.

The first EVCS, located at ATGL’s CNG station at Maninagar in Ahmedabad, will enable a quick turnaround time for EV owners with best-in-class fast charging technology and convenient to use digital platform.

‘Emerging business opportunity’

“The commencement of the EV business with setting up the first charging station in Ahmedabad is yet another milestone for Adani Total Gas to provide the choice of newer green fuel to the larger consumer base in India while timely ceasing an emerging business opportunity aligned to our vision to offer sustainable fuelling solutions across all major cities and towns in India,” said Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas.

ATGL is uniquely positioned to play an active role in the electric mobility business as it owns the retail space, has experience of serving domain, and a wide customer base across India. The company has the strategic fit to venture into electric mobility and capture a significant share of the rapidly growing EV market, the company statement said.

ATGL gets further backing from the parent Adani Group, which has the capacity to generate renewable power and can further leverage group-level synergies for sourcing green power.

The global experience of TotalEnergies SE in the EV infrastructure space is another factor that adds a competitive edge to ATGL’s vision as it eyes market leadership in the space, the company statement added.