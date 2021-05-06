Companies

Adani Transmission posts ₹17 cr net loss

Ahmedabad | Updated on May 06, 2021

Standalone revenues slide to ₹450 crore

Our Bureau Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) posted standalone net loss of ₹17 crore for the quarter ended March 31, against a net profit of ₹22 crore in the same quarter last year.

Standalone revenues from operation stood at ₹450 crore (₹665 crore). For the fiscal 2020-21, the company registered net loss of ₹21 crore against profit of ₹5.54 crore in the previous year. Standalone revenues from operations for the year stood at ₹755 crore (₹858 crore).

On consolidated basis, ATL posted a net profit of ₹257 crore (₹59 crore). Consolidated total income stood at ₹2,876 crore for the quarter against ₹3,318 crore in the same period last year. For the financial year, net profit stood at ₹1,290 crore (₹706 crore) and consolidated revenue was at ₹10,459 crore (₹11,681 crore).

Adani Transmission shares gained nearly four per cent to ₹1,131.05 on the BSE.

Published on May 06, 2021

Adani Transmission Ltd
