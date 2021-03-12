Adani Transmission wins Madhya Pradesh ISTS project

Adani Transmission Ltd has won the tender for an inter-state transmission system in Madhya Pradesh, beating Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd and two other transmission service providers, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the reverse auction, the tender floated by REC Transmission Projects Company Ltd, Adani Transmission won at a levelized tariff bid of ₹1429.76 million. PGCIL bid at ₹1,598.63 million, higher than Sterlite Grid 12 Ltd and Dilip Buildcon Ltd, the two other bidders.

The tender results came out on Thursday evening. The cost of the project is estimated to be around ₹1,300 crore.