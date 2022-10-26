A workforce solutions company, Adecco India plans to increase the number of its associates in India from the current 40,000 to 1 lakh in two-three years.

“Adecco India is here to grow and the ambition is to expand the current number of associates to 1,00,000. Currently, people working through the company are spread across the blue-collar and the white-collar workforce, and predominantly in IT staffing and in engineering staffing,” said Vidya Sagar Gannamani, Chairman and Managing Director of Adecco India, a subsidiary of Adecco Group.

In India, the company offers its services to more than 750 clients. Adecco’s revenue increased by 3 per cent to 4,443 million Euros in Q2 of FY22. In India, it reported an increase of 12 per cent in its revenue in Q2. Gannamani, says that Adecco’s success in India is attributed to its emphasis on abiding by the rules of the land. “Today, many customers tell us that they would like to do business with us because they want to clean up the way contract staffing is done in the country. This has helped in improving our revenue,” Gannamani told businessline.

“From a regulatory standpoint, there has been a shift in the contract staffing sector in India. There is an improved level of attention from the government, both from the Centre and the States. This has helped in strengthening compliance with mandatory procedures and ensuring that associates are treated fairly,” he added.

Industrial trends

Gannamani believes that manufacturing in India will keep expanding, whether it is automobiles, consumer goods, FMCG or allied industries such as retail and logistics that support agriculture, and infrastructure. “These industries see an increased production base in India, which will translate to an increased level of demand for staff in factories,” he added.

Additionally, the government and private sector investments will further add to the growth in employment sectors such as infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality, he said.

Another growth area is the unorganised sector. According to Gannamani, several sectors such as real estate, suffer from unorganised labour. “In such sectors, people are picked up, taken to work, and paid cash. The evolution of more of these sectors into the regularised economy is where the big growth will come from. However, certain segments, such as staffing in the IT industry, is slowing down compared to what they were six months ago,” explained Gannamani. “It is a direct reflection of what you see in the United States. On the West coast, things are changing, and that is impacting hiring for staffing companies in India too,” he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit