TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group venture, on Monday announced a partnership with eight digital-first lifestyle brands. These partnerships with the new-age founders have been struck within a few months of the launch of the venture. . With these eight brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of ₹700 crore and is on a path to achieve ₹1,500 crore in revenue in the next 12 months.

The investment in these eight D2C brands establishes a strong foundation with a diversified portfolio across several fashion sub-categories. With this portfolio, TMRW has established presence across a broad spectrum of apparel segments ranging from Casual Wear, Kid’s Wear to Western Wear. The plan is to expand in related Lifestyle categories including Beauty & Personal Care. TMRW’s vision is to partner with new-age founders by bringing in strategic, operational and technological capabilities in addition to growth capital. With synergistic investments that will power multiple brands, TMRW will enable blitz scaling and brand building.

Speaking about the investment, Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, said, “ABFRL has a distinctive heritage of building marquee Fashion & Lifestyle brands. By tapping into ABFRL’s fashion capabilities and category expertise, TMRW is on the path to replicate the success in the Digital First space by building the next generation of memorable brands that will drive India’s e-Commerce growth.”

D2C portfolio

TMRW has established a strong D2C portfolio across multiple large and growing sub-categories across these eight brands including Berrylush, Bewakoof, Juneberry, Natilene, Nauti Nati, Nobero, Urbano and Veirdo.

Prashanth Aluru, CEO and Co-founder, TMRW, said, “We are excited about partnering with these amazing entrepreneurs that are disrupting multiple Lifestyle categories. With our investment and deep value-addition, we are confident in scaling existing leading brands to become category leaders as well as be the category creators in several emerging categories. We will also leverage our deep partnerships within the E-Commerce & D2C ecosystem to be a force multiplier in the brand’s growth journey.”

Some of these transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and signing of definitive documents.