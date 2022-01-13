Aditya Birla Housing Finance opens four new branches in Gujarat

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd. (ABHFL), the housing finance arm of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd on Thursday launched four new branches in Gujarat increasing its presence in the State.

The lender inaugurated full-service branches in Gandhinagar, Navsari, Junagadh and Bhavnagar. ABHFL now has its presence in 14 locations in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Vapi, Mehsana, Ankleshwar and Anand.

This takes company's total number of branches across India to 80. It plans to expand this branch network to 120 branches by March 2022, in tier 2 and 3 towns in the country, a statement said.

The company looks to explore emerging markets.

A robust residential market

The housing finance player sees Gujarat as a robust residential market, especially in terms of affordable housing with favourable demographics and improved affordability of residential properties.

With increasing demand in several districts and the pressing need for financial inclusion, ABHFL looks to address this need by opening new branches in the State, a statement said.

Rakesh Singh, Director, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd., said, "With this launch, we will now have 14 ABHFL branches across Gujarat, which is a testament to the potential this market holds for us."

Eligible customers will also be offered loans with CLSS under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY).