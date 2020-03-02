Advertising major GroupM’s m/Six bags ₹700-crore accounts in 2019

m/Six, the youngest media planning unit of advertising and media major GroupM, has grabbed accounts worth ₹700 crore in 2019.

The new businesses — such as Revv Cars, Emami, V-Nourish, Toppr, The Moms Co and Sebamed — were bagged post a multi-agency pitch, said the firm.

With over 40 offices worldwide, m/Six is backed by WPP, embracing a unique ownership structure between The&Partnership and GroupM.

Complimenting the team, Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia, said: “While the m/Six team has an immense passion to create growth stories for brands, its bunch of seasoned experts tend to delve deeper into brands and constantly check on improved outcomes.”

As for what helped the agency win some leading brands, Saket Sinha, Senior Vice-President and Head of m/Six India, said its data-driven acceleration model was key to winning some accounts. “Our outcome-based advertising has also helped stand us in good stead,” he added.

Key accounts

Viraj Bahl, founder & CEO, Veeba Foods and V Nourish, said it was m/Six’s growth planning which enabled it to gain market share. “For the launch of V-Nourish, we were pitted against giants in the health drinks sector. The agency’s digital-first strategy to target new mothers helped push the story ahead,” said Bahl.

It was a different scenario with USV’s Sebamed. Konark Gaur, Head of Marketing, Consumer Products Division, USV Ltd, said that as the company embarked on its next phase of growth for Sebamed India, media partner m/Six’s solution orientation helped paved the way to achieve the company’s business objectives.

With Revv Cars and its self-drive automobile range, the agency said, it demonstrated agility. Karan Jain, co-founder of Revv Cars, said since the company is operating in a fast-changing industry, the need to change at a moment’s notice is paramount. “Sometimes, the objectives and requirements can change within a matter of a few days and we need partners that can work with such flexibility. The agency (m/Six) demonstrated adapting to the changing variables and requirements,” he said.

The Moms Co used m/Six for the launch of its new brand campaign, Science of Motherhood. “As a digital-first brand, we were keen to onboard a team who could understand social media and digital marketing,” said Malika Sadani, founder and CEO, The Moms Co.