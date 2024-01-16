Adya.ai, a digital commerce and technology solution provider, has raised ₹10.5 crore in its pre-series A funding round. The round was led by Indian Angel Network’s investors Uday Chatterjee, Romesh Sobti, Sri Prakash, and Hari Balasubramanian along with other investors.

This latest infusion of capital will be used to enhance Adya.ai’s innovative solutions, strengthen its market presence and accelerate the development of AI technologies.

Adya.ai was founded in May 2023 by Shayak Mazumder, CEO and CTO, Archana Mazumder, COO, and Angad Singh Ahluwalia, CBO. Adya.ai is also technology service partner for ONDC.

Adya.ai’s Founder, Shayak Mazumder, said, “ONDC stands as a testament to India’s digital prowess, following the impactful implementation of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar. We at Adya.ai are thrilled to harness our technological expertise to contribute to this transformative force, fostering a digital ecosystem that is not only inclusive but truly transformative for India’s economy.”

Adya.ai’s technology marketplace has facilitated over 10 large enterprise contracts, including collaborations with Canara Bank, Aditya Birla Financial Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, and others. With a focus on sectors like CPG, financial services, retail, and mobility, Adya.ai is poised to reshape the digital landscape for major enterprises.

Uday Chatterjee, angel investor and business leader, said, “ONDC is the next master protocol or digital public good which is likely to see explosive growth in the next few years. Adya.ai is ideally positioned to benefit from this growth and has already onboarded several public and private sector banks, fintechs and large consumer goods companies as their clients.”

