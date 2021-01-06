After protests, Asian Paints offer jobs to land sellers

Asian Paints has relented and now plans to offer jobs to land sellers at its plant in Himmvu village in Adakanahalli Industrial Area in Nanjangud taluk.

This development comes after a series of protests by land sellers for getting jobs in the company.

“As a socially responsible company, Asian Paints has acted in line with the terms and conditions agreed upon with the Government of Karnataka,” company said in a release.

It further said “As per the land lease agreement signed by Asian Paints with the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), and other terms and conditions mutually agreed with the land sellers, the company had offered jobs to all the eligible land sellers within the Mysuru region.”

The eligible land sellers are to be taken on board as trainees from June 2019 and subsequently offered employment with the company in August 2020.

“Some of the land sellers have accepted the employment offer and the company is in touch with all the concerned stakeholders and is awaiting acceptance of the employment offer from the other land sellers,” the release said.