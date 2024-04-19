Agilitas Sports has inked a brand licence agreement for brand Lotto with WHP Global. Under the agreement, the sportswear and athleisure company has bagged exclusive rights to design, manufacture, promote, and distribute the Italian sports brand Lotto in India and Australia. It will also soon sign the brand licence agreement for the South Africa market.

Abhishek Ganguly, Co-Founder and CEO of Agilitas Sports told businessline, “This 40-year licence agreement will enable us to build and implement state-of-the-art manufacturing and design innovation for product development of Lotto, besides marketing and retailing of the brand. We will leverage on our design and development team in Bengaluru to develop market-specific relevant products.”

He added that the company will offer the full range of products under brand Lotto, including footwear, apparel, accessories and sport equipment. The sportswear company aims to launch the brand by early next year.

Ganguly added that the company will also strongly leverage on the manufacturing expertise of Mochiko, the footwear manufacturing company that Agilitas acquired recently. Mochiko is setting up a dedicated factory for brand Lotto in Noida, he added.

“We will look at India-specific collaborations with designers and artists. We will also focus on supporting Indian athletes and grassroots talent,” he added.

The sportswear company will distribute Lotto products through the D2C channel, exclusive brand stores, Shop in Shops with retail partners, and online marketplaces.

The company said it will make significant investments in manufacturing, designing, R&D, supply chain, marketing, and distribution.

Agilitas is kickstarting its consumer business journey at a time when the Sports Performance and Athleisure categories are witnessing strong demand in India.

In a statement, Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global said, “We are delighted to embark on this journey with Agilitas Sports. We are impressed by the expertise of the company’s founders in the sportswear and athleisure market, along with the comprehensive business model they have crafted at Agilitas.

