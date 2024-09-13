Sportswear and athleisure company, Agilitas Sports, has inked a partnership with Spring Marketing Capital, a brand-first investment firm. As part of this partnership, Spring Marketing Capital has made a strategic investment in Agilitas, which will help it scale up its sportswear business at a time when it is looking to develop global capabilities.

“The partnership with Spring Marketing Capital reflects a shared commitment to creating a brand that impacts the entire value chain, from manufacturing to retail, ensuring a powerful presence both in India and globally,” the company said in a statement.

Abhishek Ganguly, CEO & Co-founder, Agilitas Sports, said, “While we are well on track with our initial goals of fortifying our core team and scaling up operations significantly, we are now well placed to build multiple brands with a deep focus on brand-building within our category. Our aim is for a global reach, driven by a commitment to create meaningful, long-lasting consumer connections. This strategic partnership with Spring Marketing Capital stands out because it’s not just about capital infusion, it’s about fostering strong brands from the ground up. With Spring’s expertise in strategic marketing and capital investment, we are confident to meet the growing demands of the Indian market and cater to our trusted consumers”.

Agilitas Sports has so far raised over $60 million from investors, including Convergent Finance LLP and Nexus Venture Partners. Last year, it acquired Mochiko, which manufactures sports footwear for leading global brands. Earlier this year, it acquired long-term exclusive rights to Italian footwear brand Lotto in India, South Africa and Australia, and is making substantial investments across manufacturing, R&D, marketing, and distribution.

Vineet Gupta, Founder and Partner, Spring Marketing Capital, added, “At Spring Marketing Capital, we recognise the vast potential within the sports category, which is primed for transformation. Agilitas is uniquely positioned to lead this change, not just by building a brand for India but by creating one that resonates globally. What truly attracted us to this partnership is Agilitas’ ambitious vision to achieve something remarkable on both domestic and international stages.”

