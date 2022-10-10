AG&P Pratham, the City Gas Distribution (CGD) arm of the Singapore-based AG&P Group, a leading downstream LNG and gas logistics company, has opened its liquified compressed natural gas (LCNG) station in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu.

Inaugurated virtually by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, the LCNG station has been set up at an investment of ₹30 crore over a 1.2-acre site at Manthangal village, Walajah taluk in Ranipet district.

Transitioning cities

The commissioning of this facility is a significant step toward transitioning Vellore and Ranipet cities and surrounding areas into a gas-based ecosystem, fueling industry growth and prosperity in the region. The facility will cater to the piped natural gas requirements of domestic households, industries, commercial establishments, and CNG for the transport sector,” said Abhilesh Gupta — Managing Director & CEO, AG&P Pratham.

The company will be developing a 300 km of pipeline network in the Vellore-Ranipet area by the end of FY23. The new station will benefit more than 30,000 households and 325 industrial and commercial establishments across Vellore, Ranipet, and Thirupattur, according to a statement.

Domestic connections

AG&P Pratham is developing CGD networks in 6 districts of Tamil Nadu including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu & South-East Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Ramanathapuram. The company aims to cover 1 lakh domestic connections within a year and 22 lakh households across Tamil Nadu in the next eight years.

To date, AG&P Pratham has opened 27 CNG stations in Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu Districts and South-East Chennai, 3 in Ramanathapuram district, and 14 in Vellore and Ranipet districts. The company plans to launch 22 more CNG stations in the state by March 2023.