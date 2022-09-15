Ahead of festival sale, Flipkart hits 11 lakh sellers mark

Ahead of the festival season, Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart said it has 11 lakh businesses (including Flipkart’s social commerce app, Shopsy) selling through its two platforms.

The company said it recorded a growth of 220 per cent compared to last year in onboarding new seller partners on its platform. They hail from across the length and breadth of India, including metro cities, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and towns.

The majority of new sellers on-boarded sell products in the lifestyle and books, general merchandise and household (BGMH) category. Earlier this year, Flipkart announced a slew of marketplace policy changes and new capabilities including faster payments, working capital solutions, low return cost for performing sellers, deals with Cleartrip integration for travel-related requirements along with other integrated benefits.

Commenting on the development, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “Our seller partners play a crucial role in bringing valuable, unique and affordable offerings to Indian consumers through Flipkart’s marketplace platform. Our constant endeavor is to help these businesses, which are the backbone of the Indian economy, leverage the power of e-commerce to expand their reach and serve the pan-India consumer base, gain access to best-in-class solutions and drive their growth. We are excited and committed to be part of India’s economic growth story.”

Accelerator program

Further, the e-commerce major also announced eight start-ups for its accelerator program, Flipkart Leap Innovation Network (FLIN) on Thursday.

Flipkart will work with each of these start-ups on building a three-month-long Proof-of-Concept (PoC). The final eight start-ups that will begin proof of concepts include AShield Technologies, Bigthinx, Datacultr, Elixia Tech, IntelleWings, Linksmart Technologies, TryNDBuy and VitraAI .

The PoC include virtual try-ons, OTP-less authentication, indent and freight automation, and vernacular image/video translation. Launched in January 2022, FLIN aims to create a community of local entrepreneurs and foster exchange of innovation with tech start-ups. This program is an initiative under Flipkart’s flagship start-up accelerator program, Flipkart Leap.