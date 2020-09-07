Ahluwalia Contracts bags ₹323 crore hospital building contract in HP

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) on Monday said it has bagged a ₹323 crore contract to build a 240-bed hospital building in Himachal Pradesh.

The project has been awarded by CPWD, Himachal Pradesh.

“Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured new order aggregating to ₹323.32 Crore for Construction of 240 Beds Hospital Building of Dr Radha Krishnan Medical College and Hospital at Hamirpur district (HP),” the company said in a regulatory filing.

It also said its total order inflow during the FY2020-21 stands at ₹712.82 crore.