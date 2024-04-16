Fintech company, CIFDAQ, has launched its operations in India. The company provides an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that offers integrated solutions spanning the blockchain layer 1, native coin, exchange services, MPC wallet, DeFi, NFT, gaming and other products.

CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem Ind Ltdis headquartered in Mumbai and has offices in Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

According to a statement by the company, CIFDAQ prioritises transparency, security, scalability and synergy with centralised economies. It aims to empower businesses and individuals with enhanced security and efficiency, driving growth and innovation across various sectors.

Up-and-coming

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of CIFDAQ’s journey as we set foot in the vibrant and dynamic Indian market. Our innovative solutions are poised to address the unique challenges and opportunities present in India’s blockchain and digital finance ecosystem,” said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman of CIFDAQ.

Rahul Maradiya, co-founder and global CEO, CIFDAQ, reflected, “We envision CIFDAQ as a catalyst for change, empowering businesses and individuals with cutting-edge solutions that enhance security, efficiency and accessibility in the digital finance space.”

(With inputs from BL Intern Vidushi Nautiyal)