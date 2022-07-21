Airlines cannot charge fees for issuing boarding passes : Civil Aviation Ministry

Airlines can not charge any additional fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters at airports or penalise passengers who have not web checked-in, the Union Aviation Ministry said in an order on Thursday.

These charges are not in accordance with any previous orders by the Ministry or fall under provisions of the Aircraft Rules 1937, it added .

India’s largest airline IndiGo currently charges a fee if a passenger asks for a boarding pass at the check-in counter.

“It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers seeking check-in at airport counters. Such additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given or as per the extant provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937,” the order said