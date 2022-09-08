Akshayakalpa Organic raises $15 million in Series B funding round

Organic dairy enterprise, Akshayakalpa Organic has announced raising $15 million in a Series B funding round. The round saw participation from British International Investment, Rainmatter Foundation, and its existing investor, Venture Dairy.

“Over the last few years, consumers have become more conscious about living healthier lifestyles. With support from British International Investment, Rainmatter, and Venture Dairy, we hope to continue to retain the uncompromised quality of our products. We will continue to serve more customers while deepening our efforts to create sustainable farming systems and restore dignity to rural India,”said Shashi, Co-founder and CEO, Akshayakalpa Organic.

It intends to invest in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad and wants to expand into new geographies, including Pune, Mumbai, and Kochi, along with distributing its long-shelf organic dairy products throughout India.

Nithin Kamath, founder, and CEO of Zerodha and Rainmatter, said, “The more I learned from Shashi and his team about what goes into the process of milk production, the more I have been conscious about how it is sourced. The processes they have in place to ensure sustainable milk production and the support they offer to improve farmers’ livelihoods are impressive.”

The company will continue to promote, support, and grow sustainable and regenerative farming while providing premium organic milk to its consumers. It offers organic milk and milk products free from antibiotics, synthetic additives, hormones, and chemical pesticide residue, said the release.

Akshayakalpa Organic works with more than 750 farmer families. It claims to supply organic milk and milk products to more than 60,000 consumers daily in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai through its direct delivery platform. Its products are available in more than 2,000 retail outlets and on all the major e-commerce platforms.