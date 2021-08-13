Akzo Nobel India logs ₹76 crore net profit in Q1

Akzo Nobel India Ltd registered net profit of ₹76 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, supported by around ₹17 crore tax provision reversal. The company had reported a net loss of ₹20 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was up by 142 per cent at ₹626 crore, as against ₹259 crore last year. Sales were lower last year on the back of the pandemic led disruption, the company said.

EBIT stood at at ₹72.6 crore, compared to a loss of ₹30.1 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹2,222.50, up by 3.56 per cent on BSE on Friday.