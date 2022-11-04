November 4Akzo Nobel India Ltd registered nearly 16 per cent growth in standalone net profit at ₹65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as against ₹56 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis increased by nearly 25 per cent at ₹926 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹741 crore same period last year.

Akzo Nobel, which is the maker of Dulux Paints, saw EBIT from operations go up by 15 per cent at around ₹87 crore.

“The double-digit topline growth across paints and coatings was led by pricing actions and marketing campaigns for key propositions ahead of the festive season. Our focus continues to be on improving margins and cost rationalization. Decorative paints momentum was led by premium portfolio, robust demand from urban geographies and the conducive real estate sector providing tailwind to projects. Improved demand from infrastructure, oil and gas, automotive and architecture drove coatings growth,” Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India said in a press statement.