AkzoNobel elevates India HR Head to global role

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Mar 29, 2022
Anushree Singh to take on new mandate as Global Project Manager for Employer Value Proposition

Paint major AkzoNobel on Tuesday announced that Anushree Singh, HR Head for the Indian sub-continent has been elevated to a global role beginning April 1. Singh will take on a new mandate as Global Project Manager for Employer Value Proposition (EVP) at AkzoNobel.

In her new role, Anushree will work closely with AkzoNobel’s Executive Committee members and Global HR Leadership Team, the company said in a release.

Singh joined AkzoNobel in 2019 as the Head of Human Resources for the Indian sub-continent. She helmed several key initiatives, including the returnee mother programme and lateral hiring, among others.

Published on March 29, 2022
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
human resources

