Alembic Pharma JV gets USFDA nod for plaque psoriasis treatment drug

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its joint venture (JV) firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US health regulator for Clobetasol Propionate spray, used to treat plaque psoriasis.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) product, Clobex spray, 0.05 per cent of Galderma Laboratories LP.

“Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Clobetasol Propionate Spray, 0.05 per cent,” Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Clobetasol Propionate Spray, 0.05 per cent is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Clobetasol Propionate Spray, 0.05 per cent, has an estimated market size of $22 million for the 12 months ending December 2018.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 103 ANDA approvals (91 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Shares of Alembic Pharma were trading 1.80 per cent higher at Rs 535 apiece on the BSE.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
