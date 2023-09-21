Alkem Laboratories has branded its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business as Alkem Activa, as it aims to become a global player in the sector.

Alkem Activa will produce a diverse range of quality APIs to meet the needs of the pharmaceutical industry, it said. Earlier, it made APIs for internal consumption, a spokesperson for the company clarified.

Through partnerships and collaborations, Alkem Activa aims to become a reliable supplier of quality APIs to pharmaceutical companies worldwide, it said. With a focus on sustainability, the business also looks to expand capacity and include advanced technologies.

Sandeep Singh, Alkem’s Managing Director, said that the development marked a significant chapter in the company’s journey and global outrearch. “Our aim is to strengthen our position in the API market, enhance accessibility to quality pharmaceutical ingredients, and shape the future of healthcare together with our partners,” he said.

Recently, the company had informed the stock exchanges of surveys by the Income Tax department at some of its offices and subsidiaries. This did not impact the operations of the company, Alkem had said in a regulatory filing about a week ago, adding that an update would be provided if there was any further development.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit