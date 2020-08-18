All parties in Tamil Nadu welcome Sterlite verdict

For once, the rival Dravidian parties — the ruling AIADMK, and the principal opposition DMK — are on the same page on the Sterlite issue. Both welcomed the Madras High Court judgement today on not allowing the company’s plant to reopen at Thoothukudi.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar welcomed the verdict, saying the High Court had endorsed the views of the State government that the plant should not be allowed to function again.

K Kanimozhi, the DMK MP from Thoothukudi, told a television channel that her party had consistently opposed the plant’s reopening. The State government should soon announce a policy decision so that the plant is not reopened, she said.

MDMK leader Vaiko, who was one of the petitioners and a party-in-person, said the judgement is a victory for justice, and for all those who protested against the plant and those who lost their lives.

Meanwhile, television visuals showed celebrations across Thoothukudi, where security had been beefed up since morning.