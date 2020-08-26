Amalgam rolls out 10 new Buffet frozen food stores in major cities

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
After the success of their initial concept stores in Kochi and Bhubaneswar, Amalgam Frozen Foods has now rolled out 10 new brand-exclusive Buffet frozen food stores in major cities.
Besides Kochi and Kottayam, the newly opened outlets are in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Buffet’s range of products across multiple categories include organic vegetables, 10 varieties of parathas, gluten-free rotis, variety of snacks, sausages and meats.
The stores have entered into agreements with established delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy for home delivery and orders can be placed via telephone, WhatsApp and through online ordering from their website www.buffetfoods.in.
In the next phase, the company plans to open Buffet Frozen Food Stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida and Chandigarh, the company officials said.
Since starting their operations five years ago, the brand has effectively leveraged its long-standing experience in food processing business to establish a frozen food distribution network across India. Today, the Buffet brand’s range of frozen products are available in over 5,000 major outlets pan-India.
According to company officials, the frozen market has registered a significant growth with the increasing Indian customer demand and acceptance of frozen foods, deeper penetration by organised retail players, as well as an increase in available freezer space at most homes. However, the frozen cabinet space in retail outlets, hyper and supermarkets still remain very limited and much below the growing demand for frozen foods.
Until recently, the consumers had mental reservations of buying frozen food. Keeping frozen food under required temperature from the time of buying at the outlet until it reaches the home freezer is the main constraint. Buffet has evolved a plan to overcome this hurdle and drive growth through product differentiation and retail expansion through their standalone frozen food stores that been maintained with the highest international standards for temperature management and hygiene.
