Amara Raja Batteries: AP High Court extends stay of PCB closure notices by six weeks

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has extended the suspension by six weeks of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) closure notice to two plants of Amara Raja Batteries Limited for flouting pollution norms.

The company had received notices of the closure orders from APPCB, for its plants situated at Karakambadi, Tirupati and Nunegundlapalli Village, Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The battery major, in a regulatory statement to BSE, informed, “We would like to inform that the Andhra Pradesh High Court heard the matter on August 16, 2021 and has extended the interim suspension of said orders of APPCB by six weeks. The next hearing is scheduled on September 27, 2021. The copy of the order is awaited.”

“We would like to reiterate that the Company has always placed highest priority on the environment, health and safety of its workforce and communities around it. We take this opportunity to once again thank all our stakeholders who reposed faith in us and we will continue to strive to meet all their expectations,” the company said in a statement.

After the company approached the High Court it had suspended the orders giving time for the company to comply with the pollution-related issues.