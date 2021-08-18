Companies

flouting pollution norms

Amara Raja Batteries: AP High Court extends stay of PCB closure notices by six weeks

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 18, 2021

The next hearing is scheduled on September 27

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has extended the suspension by six weeks of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) closure notice to two plants of Amara Raja Batteries Limited for flouting pollution norms.

The company had received notices of the closure orders from APPCB, for its plants situated at Karakambadi, Tirupati and Nunegundlapalli Village, Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The battery major, in a regulatory statement to BSE, informed, “We would like to inform that the Andhra Pradesh High Court heard the matter on August 16, 2021 and has extended the interim suspension of said orders of APPCB by six weeks. The next hearing is scheduled on September 27, 2021. The copy of the order is awaited.”

“We would like to reiterate that the Company has always placed highest priority on the environment, health and safety of its workforce and communities around it. We take this opportunity to once again thank all our stakeholders who reposed faith in us and we will continue to strive to meet all their expectations,” the company said in a statement.

After the company approached the High Court it had suspended the orders giving time for the company to comply with the pollution-related issues.

Published on August 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.