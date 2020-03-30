Amara Raja Group donates ₹6 crore to CM Relief Fund;NCC gives ₹1 crore

The Amara Raja Group has announced a donation of a sum of ₹6 crore to the CM Relief Fund.

Of this, ₹5 crore will be donated to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Rund and ₹1 crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund towards supporting various measures being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This includes one day salary contribution by the employees of the Amara Raja Group.

In addition, Jayadev Galla, Vice-Chairman of Amara Raja Group, in his capacity as the Member of Parliament, Guntur, has announced a sum of ₹2.5 crore from his MPLADS fund for prevention of Covid-19 in his parliamentary constituency.

Further, Rajanna Trust, the CSR arm of Amara Raja Group, will provide support with medical essentials from an earmarked exclusive fund.

NCC

NCC Ltd has donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Telangana. A Ranga Raju MD, NCC Limited, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.