Amara Raja Group donates ₹6 crore to CM Relief Fund;NCC gives ₹1 crore

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
The Amara Raja Group has announced a donation of a sum of ₹6 crore to the CM Relief Fund.
Of this, ₹5 crore will be donated to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Rund and ₹1 crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund towards supporting various measures being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This includes one day salary contribution by the employees of the Amara Raja Group.
In addition, Jayadev Galla, Vice-Chairman of Amara Raja Group, in his capacity as the Member of Parliament, Guntur, has announced a sum of ₹2.5 crore from his MPLADS fund for prevention of Covid-19 in his parliamentary constituency.
Further, Rajanna Trust, the CSR arm of Amara Raja Group, will provide support with medical essentials from an earmarked exclusive fund.
NCC Ltd has donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Telangana. A Ranga Raju MD, NCC Limited, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
The road ahead seems quite bumpy
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...