Amara Raja Group resumes partial operations

Amara Raja Group, maker of automotive and industrial batteries, has partially commenced manufacturing operations.

The Group has chalked out an action plan to run partial operations with a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) ensuring social distancing, hygiene and people safety.

The operations commenced after the notifications issued by the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh governments, effective April 20.

The standard operating procedure emphasises five critical aspects: social distancing, screening & monitoring, disinfection & sanitisation, containment plan & prevention and awareness.

It stresses a new way of life that calls for radical behavioural changes on all aspects, including usage of transport, cafeteria, amenities, common areas, and inside the plant, offices and field locations.

Various initiatives in place

Amara Raja Group’s Vice-Chairman, Jay Galla, in a statement said, “Post the notification issued by the government allowing partial operation, our teams have collaborated and put together a robust system in place to commence our operations and at the same time safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees."

“Ever since the start of this crisis, we have been implementing varied initiatives to combat the contagion at the institutional, local, state and national level,” he said.

All businesses in the Amara Raja Group are getting into partial operations in a phased manner, adhering to all the necessary health and safety guidelines issued by the Governments.

Much before Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, the Amara Raja Group constituted a group corporate taskforce for its prevention,

The SOP document advises all the people to install and use the ‘Arogya Setu App’. Additionally, the Group has enabled the digital people platform ‘WE@AR’ to communicate and engage with all its 16,000-plus employees.

The company has also set up shelter camps for migrant workers at its Karakambadi, Petamitta, ARGC and Digivamagam facility centres in Andhra Pradesh.