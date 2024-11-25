Amara Raja Infra, part of the $2 billion Amara Raja Group, has successfully completed setting up India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh, Ladakh for NTPC Ltd.

Green mobility initiative

The project will enable emission-free transport in and around Leh – making India among the few countries to take a lead in the green mobility space. The green hydrogen fuelling station was inaugurated by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs.

With the completion of the project, NTPC will currently operationalise five hydrogen fuel cell buses in the region.

The scope of the project includes designing, engineering, supplying, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of the hydrogen station. Additionally, it also includes three years of operation and maintenance works of all systems on turnkey basis.

“The completion of this challenging project has reaffirmed our EPC expertise, and we are very excited that we are the first player to enter the green hydrogen infrastructure space,” Dwarakanadha Reddy, Business Head (Power EPC), ARIPL said in a release release.

The fuelling station project with a capacity of producing GH2 of 80kg per day was completed in two years, at extreme conditions at a height of 3,400 meters above sea level with temperatures varying between -25°Celsius to 30°Celsius.

The project would serve as a precursor to large-scale green hydrogen mobility and storage projects that would come up In India as part of the National Hydrogen Energy Mission. Further, it will be useful for studying and deploying multiple hydrogen fuelling stations across the country, the release added.