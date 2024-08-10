Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (ARE&M), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent Indian subsidiary of the Italian auto major Piaggio Group, to develop and supply LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) cells and chargers for its electric vehicles, at Amara Raja’s Gigafactory in Divitipally, Telangana.

“We have had a long-standing partnership with Piaggio India and have immense respect for their contribution to electrify mobility in India. Together with Piaggio, we are looking to build products and solutions that will indigenise and revolutionise the country’s EV landscape,’‘ Vikramaditya Gourineni, Executive Director, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, said in a release.

Diego Graffi, Chairman & Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles said, “Amara Raja and Piaggio India have a longstanding, mutually beneficial partnership, and I am happy to strengthen it further with the MoU we have signed today. Together with Amara Raja, we are confident of advancing our successful EV journey as India adapts to electric mobility.’‘

Since 2020, Amara Raja and Piaggio India have partnered to transform the transportation sector. Amara Raja has manufactured and supplied 50,000 NMC Li-ion battery packs and EV chargers exclusively to Piaggio India, which has had a cumulative run of over 120 crore km till now.

ARACT held a ground-breaking ceremony for its Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) for cell manufacture at Divitipally, Mahabubnagar district today. Phase 1 of the battery pack plant was inaugurated with a capacity of 1.5 GWh. The plant will make Li-ion battery packs specifically suited for Indian conditions, which will be supplied to major EV OEMs, besides being used for stationary energy storage requirements.

The CQP, which will be operational by Q1 of the next financial year, can produce various cell types for customer testing and validation. The project recently received a fillip after ARE&M’s collaboration with Gotion Inobat (GIB) for technology, manufacturing and customised solutions.