Amara Raja Batteries posts Q1 net profit at ₹131 crore

Amara Raja Batteries has posted a net profit of ₹131.45 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against ₹124 crore in the same quarter last year. During the period, the company registered revenues of ₹2,620 crore as against ₹1,886 crore in the corresponding period last year.

“The company witnessed robust demand in the automotive sector from the aftermarket as well as four-wheeler and two-wheeler OEM segments. Industrial battery volumes have shown healthy growth, especially in the UPS and telecom segments,” Jayadev Galla, Chairman and Managing Director of Amara Raja Batteries, said.

He added, “Even in the face of global uncertainties, we have managed not only to outperform financially but also to launch new marketing and distribution initiatives to further strengthen our brands. We will continue to pursue value accretive growth opportunities in the energy and mobility space.”

‘Witnessing continued pressure’

Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director (Automotive & Industrial Batteries) of Amara Raja said that the company was witnessing some continued pressure on the margins due to an increase in power and other input costs. “However, some programmes are in place to recover these costs during the balance of the year, including our captive solar generation,” he said.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, Executive Director (New Energy Business) of Amara Raja, said that the company’s immediate focus would continue to be on the expansion of the pack and charger business. “We will also continue to make bets on lithium cell technology,” he said.