Manish Tiwary, the country head of Amazon India, has resigned after spending eight-and-a-half years at the e-commerce giant.

Tiwary has decided to take up a new role at another company, according to sources.

He had joined Amazon India in 2016 and led the consumer business for Amazon in India including seller services and focused on transforming the way India buys and sells online. Tiwary took over as country manager in late 2020.

“Manish Tiwary, Country Manager for Amazon India, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of the company. Manish’s leadership over the last eight years has been instrumental in delivering for customers and sellers, making Amazon.in the preferred marketplace in India,” a company spokesperson said.

He will continue with Amazon until October to help ensure a smooth transition, while Amit Agarwal, SVP for emerging markets at Amazon, is to closely work with the India business team of the e-commerce giant.

“India is an important priority for Amazon. We are excited by the momentum and business results we have already achieved, and we are even more optimistic about the significant opportunities ahead to innovate on behalf of our customers and digitally transform lives and livelihoods. Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon.in team, guiding its strong bench of leaders to deliver on this opportunity,” the spokesperson added.

This comes at a time when the e-commerce sector sees intensifying competition from quick commerce firms BlinkIt, Zepto and Swiggy as customers are opting for fast deliveries in as little as 10 minutes.

Amazon, which has poured over $7 billion in India, competes with Flipkart, owned by Walmart, and SoftBank-backed Meesho