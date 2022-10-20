Amazon India recorded 1.2 times higher prime member sign-ups as compared to 2021 in the month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2022.

The company added that 3 out of 5 prime signups came from cities beyond metros, like Agartala, Bellary, Cuttack, Warangal, Jalgaon and Bhilwara. GIF 2022 started on September 22 and will end on October 23.

“We are deeply humbled to serve customers and enable sellers across Bharat this festive season. Small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, and women entrepreneurs offered a wide selection of products to our customers across India. We are delighted by the increase in new Prime member sign-ups and sellers joining us this festive season, especially from tier 2-3 cities. As customers continue to reinforce their trust on Amazon as their preferred online shopping destination, this year they echoed ‘Amazon se liya’,” said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India.

Notable milestones

1 out of 2 Prime members who shopped during the festive season were from tier 2 & 3 towns. During the sale, more than 35,000 sellers saw their highest-ever single-day sales, over 650 sellers became crorepatis and 23,000 sellers became lakhpatis.

Over 70 per cent of sellers across India came from Tier 2-3 towns and cities. Over 4,000 sellers witnessed sales growth of 5x and more, 25 products were sold every second by sellers with Home, Apparel, Beauty and Kitchen categories being the popular categories for SMBs.

Local Shops on Amazon sellers clocked a 2x growth compared to the average business day and sold over 8 products every minute. More than 340 local stores became lakhpatis during GIF 2022.

Further, Amazon.in conducted live streams with 150+ influencers during the sale event and 50 lakh customers viewed the sessions. Amazon Pay Later registrations also increased by 4x this festive season compared to the average business day. With 6.5 lakh registrations during GIF 2022, Amazon Pay Later crossed a milestone of 60 lakh registrations during the sale.