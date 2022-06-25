Amazon launches AMC+ and Acorn TV on Prime Video Channels in India

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced the launch of AMC+ and Acorn TV on Prime Video Channels in India expanding its international content offerings as add-on subscriptions.

“As the destination for the latest, acclaimed and popular international content, at Amazon Prime Video, we believe in super-serving our customers with choice, access and convenience,” said Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & Sports, Amazon Prime Video India.

Divan added, ”Since its launch last year, Prime Video Channels has expanded the choice of English and international content available to customers further by giving them access to a wide range of exclusive, high-quality programming from multiple streaming services, while offering them the convenience of enjoying their favourite shows and movies at a single destination, with all their favourite Prime Video features.”

“We are delighted to partner with AMC Networks and offer our viewers an even wider selection of popular and blockbuster English content,” he said.

The company said that Prime members will get a limited-period introductory offer to lock in one year of AMC+ subscription at ₹349. Post the introductory offer, the AMC+ subscription will be available for ₹699 annually, it added.

“With this, consumers can watch content from both AMC+ and Acorn TV on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on iOS & Android smartphones, smart TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick,” the statement added.

AMC+ features exclusive new original series including The Walking Dead: Origins; Dark Winds and sci-fi thriller Moonhaven, among others.