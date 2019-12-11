Amazon launches Fire TV Edition smart TVs in India with Onida

Amazon, in partnership with Onida, announced the launch of its Fire TV Edition smart TVs in India on Wednesday, which allows customers to stream and watch their favourite shows and movies from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Sony Liv, Zee5 and Sun Nxt, among others. The Onida Fire TV Edition comes with built-in WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and 1 earphone port to enable consumers to seamlessly connect their DTH or cable set-top boxes, gaming consoles, sound bars, and home theatre systems.

These smart TVs will be available for customers at an introductory price of ₹12,999 for the 32” model and ₹21,999 for the 43” model starting December 20 on Amazon.in. It also includes an Alexa voice remote, making it easier for customers to launch apps, play music, switch inputs between on-demand and live TV, control smart home devices and access thousands of other Alexa Skills.

“We have sold millions of Fire TV Sticks in India and can’t wait to hear from our TV customers about their experience with Onida Fire TV Edition,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India.