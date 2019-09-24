Ametra Group of France ties up with Nucon Aerospace for jt venture production facility

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
The Ametra Group, France’s leader in aerospace and defence, and Nucon Aerospace have established a joint venture production facility in Hyderabad.
The new French-Indian business, called Nucon Ametra Electronics Systems Ltd, currently employs 20 electronic and electrical integration operators and managers. It will be dedicated to launching a mass production series of critical components and systems.
“We are investing one million euros in this project,” indicated Anne-Charlotte Fredenucci, Chairman of the Ametra Group in a statement.
Nucon Aerospace is an important player in supplying motion control systems for aerospace and defence.
The creation of this entity between two family-owned businesses, with close company cultures, is consistent with Nucon and Ametra’s strategies for growth and internationalisation, the joint venture partners stated.
Top executives from both firms, Anne-Charlotte of Ametra, Roque Carmona, Chief Procurement Officer of Thales and Udit Jalan, executive director of Nucon, took part in the inaugural function in Hyderabad in the presence of Marjorie Vanbaelinghem, Consul-General of France in Bengaluru.
Hyderabad-based Nucon already works with Thales and MBDA of France, who are partners of Ametra Group. With this joint venture, Ametra plans to take advantage of the offset and Make in India incentives of the Indian Government and make industrial design, prototyping and small series products for its clients. The company has a facility in Tunisia currently.
On the occasion, Thales signed a framework agreement concerning design and manufacture of equipment for Ametra, an order for the integration of electrical racks, to be manufactured over the next three years for Nucon Ametra, and an order for a cryogenic mechanical system for Nucon Aerospace, said Udit Jalan.
Nucon Aerospace employs around 600 people and has an R&D team with 70 engineers. Nucon Ametra is its fifth joint venture since it began operations around 1970.
