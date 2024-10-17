AMPIN Energy Transition on Thursday announced financial closure for its 200 megawatt peak (MWp) Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Rajasthan.

The green loan financing for the project has been secured from Standard Chartered.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in AMPIN Energy Transition’s commitment to sustainable energy transition solutions and further expands its ever-growing renewable energy portfolio.

The total investment for this project is valued at ₹944 crore (around $113 Million). Upon completion, the solar-wind hybrid plant is expected to generate about 435 Million Units (MU) of renewable energy annually, providing power to approximately 74,486 households.

The electricity generated from this plant will be supplied to SECI under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 25 years from the start of operations.

AMPIN Energy Transition is a key player in harnessing Rajasthan’s renewable potential and is developing utility scale projects in the state. AMPIN currently operates a 410 MWp solar portfolio in the state, distinguished by its large scale and diverse customer base, supplying power to both utility customers and C&I customers.

With the addition of this project, AMPIN Energy Transition’s cumulative solar and wind energy portfolio in Rajasthan will scale upto 1 gigawatt peak (GWp).