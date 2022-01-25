Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise; gifts a Bolero to a blacksmith

Last December, a video of Lohar’s car made up of a two-wheeler engine, ‘jeep’ structure, rickshaw tyres, and parts including steering made in his fabrication shop went viral. Lohar built this car for his kids, demanding a four-wheeler and he couldn’t buy one due to his financial condition. Mahindra tweeted the car video and said he would personally offer him Bolero. Mahindra also tweeted, “ His creation can be displayed at Mahindra Research Valley to inspire us since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less”.

A Bolero was delivered to Lohar from Sahyadri Motors in Sangli on Monday. Lohar and his family members were moved by the gesture. Lohar handed over his jugaad invention decorated with flowers to Sahyadri Motors, transporting it to Mahindra Research Valley.

Speaking to the media, Lohar said his passion for developing new things with available resources. He noted that it was a dream coming true for his family to have a four-wheeler. Lohar is a small-time fabricator in Devrashtre village in the Sangli district and is known for his jugaad inventions.