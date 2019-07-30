Companies

Andhra Cements Q1 net loss at ₹36.94 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

Andhra Cements Ltd on Tuesday reported a higher net loss of ₹36.94 crore for the quarter ending June compare to that of ₹31.34 crore in April-June 2018.

The company’s total income was down 55.80 per cent during the quarter under review to ₹41.21 crore as against ₹93.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Andhra Cements said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses were at ₹78.29 crore as against ₹124.74 crore, down 37.23 per cent.

Shares of Andhra Cements Ltd on Tuesday settled at ₹2.67 on BSE, down 4.98 per cent from the previous close.

Published on July 30, 2019
Andhra Cements Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Air India Express reports net profit of ₹169 crore in FY19