Andhra Cements Q1 net loss at ₹36.94 cr

Andhra Cements Ltd on Tuesday reported a higher net loss of ₹36.94 crore for the quarter ending June compare to that of ₹31.34 crore in April-June 2018.

The company’s total income was down 55.80 per cent during the quarter under review to ₹41.21 crore as against ₹93.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Andhra Cements said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses were at ₹78.29 crore as against ₹124.74 crore, down 37.23 per cent.

Shares of Andhra Cements Ltd on Tuesday settled at ₹2.67 on BSE, down 4.98 per cent from the previous close.