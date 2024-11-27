New Delhi

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday told the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) that it has granted extension to the Adani Green Energy (AGSL) till December 25, 2024 for supply of renewable energy to the state.

Sources told businessline that Andhra Pradesh government’s communication to the renewable energy implementing agency (REIA) said that they have agreed to give a second extension to AGEL. The first extension was given in January-February 2024.

As per the bids secured by AGEL, the renewable energy producer was to supply a total of 7 gigawatts (GW) of power to the State, which was divided into three parts—3 GW each by 2024 and 2025 and 1 GW by 2026.

First 3 GW tranche

AGEL had to provide the first 3 GW tranche by March 2024, the delay to which was informed by the company to the state government in January-February due to transmission capacity constraints. They were given an extension till September 2024.

AGEL had again sought an extension to this deadline till December 25, 2024 citing issues related to availability of transmission capacity. The State agreed to this extension as well, sources added.

When contacted, a spokesperson for AGEL said: “Scheduled completion date (SCOD) of renewable project under SECI PPAs is constrained by end-to-end evacuation availability and readiness. In this particular case, the estimated availability of the transmission system as updated on CTUIL website (https://www.ctuil.in/ists-joint-coordination-meeting) is April 2025 and then in January 2026 for 1GW each.“

“Recognizing the above delay, SECI has extended the SCOD dates for our project to match with above timelines and we are fully committed to supply energy under the PPAs from such a new SCOD timeline,” he said.

businessline also reached out to SECI, which did not comment on the issue till the time of going to the press.