Angel One Limited, a listed retail stock broking house, on Thursday reported a 38 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023 at ₹304.5 crore (₹ 220.80 crore).

The latest bottomline performance was also higher than the consolidated net profit of ₹213 crore recorded in the first quarter this fiscal.

The Board of Directors have declared a second interim dividend of ₹ 12.70 for the fiscal year 2023-24.

For the quarter under review, total income grew 29 per cent to ₹ 1049.3 crore (₹ 811.1 crore).

The second quarter of this fiscal saw the highest-ever clients added in a quarter at 2.1 million, a growth of 59.8 percent on a q-o-q basis. Angel One’s client base stood at 17.1 million, a growth of 13.3 percent on a q-o-q basis.

Commenting on the Q2 financial performance, Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director said, ”We are delighted to announce that Q2 ’24 has marked a historic milestone for us, as we have achieved our best-ever performance across financial and operational metrics.

Our unwavering commitment to enhancing our clients’ experience remains the cornerstone of our growth strategy. We continue to make investments in refining various journeys to ensure a seamless and superior experience. We meticulously fine-tuned the onboarding process and introduced a range of innovative features, resulting in heightened client satisfaction”.