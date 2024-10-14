Anicut Capital, a multi-asset investment firm that managing multiple AIFs across both debt and equity strategies has secured $11 million in dollar-denominated investments through Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) structure in its Private Credit Fund 3. The newly acquired funds will contribute to the firm’s overall target corpus of ₹1,500 crore, which Anicut is currently raising for its third private credit fund.

Since its inception, Anicut has deployed ₹3,200 crore across mid-sized enterprises.

“The funds raise underlines Anicut’s commitment to deliver strong returns by offering customized credit solutions for mid-market companies, leveraging our industry expertise to create value for both investors and businesses,” said Ashvin Chadha, Managing Partner at Anicut Capital.

The GIFT City investment structure aims at attracting dollar-denominated investments into India from a diverse group of institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) from key global markets including the US, UK, Europe, and the Middle East. The funds are raised in the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSC), a statutory authority established by the Government of India to facilitate international investments.

Founded in 2015, Anicut manages six diverse funds, including three debt funds and three equity funds with a total active AUM of ₹3,500 crores with plans to bridge the gap in funding for requirements such as acquisitions, promoter buybacks, bridge financing, and other growth capital requirements.

Their portfolio includes brands like Milky Mist, The Ayurveda Experience, Wow! Momo, Mistral, BlueBinaries, Bira, Blue Tokai, XYXX, Wingreens, Neemans, and Agnikul.

